Winterflood Securities founder to retire after 60 years in industry
Founded firm in 1988
Barclays plans Hargreaves rival with TD Direct takeover
According to report by Sky News
Seneca: Luck is when preparation meets opportunity
Ian Currie, the founder of boutique firm, Seneca Partners, talks to Investment Week's editorial director, Lawrence Gosling, about the opportunities to invest in companies being cut out of the traditional banking and finance routes.
Update: Charles Stanley set to sell securities arm to Panmure Gordon
Charles Stanley is in exclusive talks to sell its securities business to stockbroker Panmure Gordon, putting an end to rumours US firm Stifel Financial was the likeliest buyer.
Ex-Merrill Lynch broker joins Jupiter Merlin team
Former Merrill Lynch stockbroker Alastair Irvine has joined Jupiter as a product specialist for the Merlin multi-manager team.
FCA's high pressure mis-selling decision upheld
A decision by the regulator to ban the former CEO of a stockbroking firm from the industry and fine him £450,000 for high-pressure mis-selling has been upheld.
WH Ireland withdraws from third party adminstration
Wealth manager and stockbroker WH Ireland has reported strong profit growth in the six months to May, as it refocuses its business and withdraws from third party administration.
Hargreaves Lansdown to launch equity research arm
Hargreaves Lansdown is to expand its business with the creation of a new stockbroking research arm, Investment Week can reveal.
London-based stockbroker launches asset management arm
London-based stockbroker JNF Capital is launching an asset management arm, Atlas JNF Asset Management, offering hedge-fund style strategies to retail investors.
Bloxham AM sold to Davy Stockbrokers
Bloxham Asset Management has been sold to Ireland-based Davy Stockbrokers after its parent group was ordered to cease trading as an inquiry is conducted into accounting irregularities.
Pritchard Stockbrokers goes into administration
Pritchard Stockbrokers has gone into administration, the FSA has confirmed.
Hambro's World Mining trust makes 80% on Glencore stake
BlackRock's £1.6bn World Mining Trust, run by Evy Hambro, has made around 80% on its investment in Glencore's convertible debt, Oriel Securities has said.
Comment: If you are so smart why are you trying to beat the market?
Economists can always prove us wrong but, in general, smart people tend to be better off.