Smith And Williamson
Accounting and investment management
Smith & Williamson is a UK financial and professional services firm, combining an accountancy practice, an investment management arm and a private bank. It provides services to individuals, corporates, professional practices and non-profit organisations.
It is the country's eighth largest accountancy firm, and part of Nexia International, a global network of accounting, audit and consulting firms. The company was founded more than 100 years ago and has 11 UK offices in the UK and Ireland, with its headquarters in London.
Smith & Williamson partners with BennBridge for boutique launch
BambuBlack boutique for Smith & Williamson Asian Funds
Apple CEO highlights trade war concerns as tech giant approaches $1trn
Increased revenues thanks to iPhone X
Meet the Investment Influencers: Genevra Banszky von Ambroz of Smith and Williamson
Our interview series continues
What are the share price 'catalysts' for UK equities?
Focus on consumer discretionary
Frikkee exits Smith & Williamson while bond manager Anderson retires
New managers appointed for their funds
S&W Enterprise fund's net exposure nears historic low as shorting opportunities rise
Investors 'can no longer rely on hope and optimism'
S&W hires Barings sales director Finch
Will promote DFM solutions
S&W seeks IPO after Rathbone merger talks break down
Was preparing for stockmarket listing before Rathbone approach
M&A, rebrands and Lloyds push: The biggest wealth management stories in recent months
M&A activity and senior appointments
Rathbones in talks with Smith & Williamson over £2bn merger
Consolidation in the wealth sector
Smith & Williamson posts profit increase despite 'political and economic uncertainty'
FUM increased by 17.5%
Smith & Williamson launches Global Inflation-Linked Bond fund
Managed by Thomas Wells
Smith & Williamson appoints head of investment strategy team
Joining from Asian boutique
S&W hires AXA IM's Rumary for sales role
Reporting to Ed Rosengarten
Hawksmoor IM appoints former S&W marketing head Hodgson to board
Formerly worked at Smith & Williamson
Meet the Investment Influencers: James Burns of Smith & Williamson
In the latest in our series of interviews with some of the industry's key Investment Influencers, Investment Week talks to James Burns of Smith & Williamson.
Smith & Williamson hires Savills director to grow family office service
Plan to develop offering
Year review: Markets have been 'anything but normal' in 2016
Ian Kenny, head of fixed income at Smith & Williamson, reflects on how globalisation and growing debt levels have impacted the bond markets over the past ten months.
Quick-fire interview with S&W's Ed Rosengarten: The opportunities for smaller groups as industry consolidates
Smith & Williamson's head of funds business Ed Rosengarten talks to editor Katrina Lloyd about the challenges for UK asset managers, the Brexit impact, and why offering access to fund managers and an interactive approach is key for the group.
Are the UK's overseas earners beginning to look expensive?
The UK faces increased economic uncertainty and potentially lower growth. Meanwhile, the weak pound may lead companies to raise prices to offset higher input costs, writes Tineke Frikkee, manager of the Smith & Williamson UK Equity Income fund.
Smith & Williamson appoints EY's Cooney as partner
Re-joins company
Ashburton poaches S&W's Kemp to head up UK wholesale
Focus on multi-asset and fixed income products
S&W's Frikkee: China fallout should curb rate hikes
Manager urges Fed to wait