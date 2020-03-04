Smith And Williamson

Accounting and investment management

Smith & Williamson is a UK financial and professional services firm, combining an accountancy practice, an investment management arm and a private bank. It provides services to individuals, corporates, professional practices and non-profit organisations.

It is the country's eighth largest accountancy firm, and part of Nexia International, a global network of accounting, audit and consulting firms. The company was founded more than 100 years ago and has 11 UK offices in the UK and Ireland, with its headquarters in London.

Are the UK's overseas earners beginning to look expensive?
The UK faces increased economic uncertainty and potentially lower growth. Meanwhile, the weak pound may lead companies to raise prices to offset higher input costs, writes Tineke Frikkee, manager of the Smith & Williamson UK Equity Income fund.

