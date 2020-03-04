Smith And Williamson

Accounting and investment management

Smith & Williamson is a UK financial and professional services firm, combining an accountancy practice, an investment management arm and a private bank. It provides services to individuals, corporates, professional practices and non-profit organisations.

It is the country's eighth largest accountancy firm, and part of Nexia International, a global network of accounting, audit and consulting firms. The company was founded more than 100 years ago and has 11 UK offices in the UK and Ireland, with its headquarters in London.