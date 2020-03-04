SLI GARS
Is SLA share price rise justified?
Observations from Procensus
SLI multi-asset shake-up 'bears fruit' for GARS
Personnel changes
In for the high jump: Absolute return flows 'turning corner' despite investors shunning sector giants
Underperformance still present – for now
RLAM, Vanguard, Fundsmith: The best-selling funds of 2018
Six global names among top ten sellers
RBC: GARS outflows set to reach £12bn in 2018
Record monthly withdrawals
SLA commits to improving fund performance as outflows rise; Co-CEO relationship 'exceeding expectations'
Accelerating share buy back programme
Best-selling funds of 2017 in the spotlight: BlackRock trackers dominate while investors ditch SLI GARS for rival products
Highest inflows and outflows of the year
Jupiter's £5bn European fund is most searched fund on FE Analytics in 2017
SLI GARS falls out of top three for first time since 2011
OMGI tops Q3 Pridham Report with almost £1bn in net retail sales
Rathbones joins the top ten
Standard Life hit by further GARS outflows but 'eager for next chapter' as Aberdeen merger looms
Total outflows of £3.7bn
SLI GARS sees 'catch-up' potential in South Korea
Market valuations at ten-year low
SLI GARS caught out by Asia outperformance in Q1
Fund flat over the quarter
SLI: Why 2017 is the right environment for GARS to perform
Suffered difficult 2016
Which funds topped Tilney Bestinvest popularity chart in 2016?
Top-ten funds from Bestinvest
SLI GARS team positions fund for China rebalancing
Likely to have slower growth going forward
How do the five giants of the absolute return sector compare?
Jeremy Beckwith analyses the largest funds in the AR sector
Brexit shock hits SLI GARS performance in second quarter of 2016
Unexpected referendum result
Where has SLI GARS generated returns since inception?
Tough period for fund