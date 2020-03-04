Skandia
Trailblazer Awards 2019: Q&A with Kate Capocci
Recognising the next generation of influential UK investors
Trailblazer Awards 2019: Q&A with Louis Greening
Recognising the next generation of influential UK investors
SEI's Williams hires former Skandia colleague Vickers
Reuniting former Skandia colleagues
Ex-Skandia CEO Mann joins Momentum UK board
Retired in 2014
Celebration of Paul Bradshaw's life set for 24 March
2pm at St Mary Abbots Church, London W8
Gosling's Grouse: Legacy of innovation
The word innovative is not one commonly associated with an actuary. After all, they are the people who found accountancy too easy so they needed something else to stretch their brains.
Skandia founder Bradshaw passes away
Was chairman of Nucleus and River & Mercantile
Poyntz-Wright joins Just Retirement Ltd in non-exec role
Non-exec role at annuity specialist
Sanlam business development head joins Momentum GIM
Sanlam's head of business development Andy Davies has joined Momentum Global Investment Management as head of UK retail sales.
Risk-profiling pioneer Phil Morse passes away
One of the early pioneers of multi-manager investing and risk profiling, Phil Morse, has passed away after a short illness.
Old Mutual plans new fund range as it waves goodbye to Skandia
Old Mutual International has completed a rebrand of its business, dropping the historic Skandia brand, and has outlined plans for a new researched fund range following the acquisition of Quilter Cheviot.
D2C platforms lead post-RDR revival for investment trusts
Investors using direct to consumer platforms are now among the largest shareholders in investment trusts, as a post-RDR revival for the sector gets underway.
OMGI's Ide: We will never become dependent on our platform - or Buxton
'We will never be reliant on our platform'
Woodford vs Barnett: Two new equity income 'beasts'?
UK Equity Income
Nucleus' Bradshaw: Funds industry guilty of 'dirty tricks' in customer communications
Fund Management Summit
Skandia name to disappear as group rebrands to Old Mutual Wealth
The Skandia name is to disappear as the group rebrands as Old Mutual Wealth across all UK operations.
SLI hires ex-Old Mutual Wealth man Millard for MyFolio team
Standard Life Investments has appointed James Millard to work within its MyFolio Fund Solutions team.
Skandia u-turns on Invesco mandates after adviser outcry
Skandia has reversed its unpopular decision to close mirror versions of the Invesco Income funds after an outcry from advisers.
The murky world of life money
The murky world of life money
Feeney: Skandia between 'rock and a hard place' on Woodford switch
Old Mutual Wealth chief executive Paul Feeney has contacted clients to defend a decision to shut the Skandia Invesco Perpetual income funds, pointing to "truly exceptional circumstances" following Neil Woodford's departure.
Skandia's Woodford switch to cost investors over £6m
Skandia's decision to switch pension clients out of its Invesco Perpetual Income mandates and into Neil Woodford's new CF Woodford Equity Income fund is expected to cost investors over £6m in trading costs.
Skandia sees profits jump to £10m as WealthSelect assets hit £1bn
Old Mutual Wealth's soon to be re-branded Skandia platform today reported profits had jumped 400% in the first half of 2014 to £10m, while assets in its recently-launched WealthSelect range hit £1bn.
Industry must get to grips with share class conversion
When the FSA first announced its RDR in June 2006, its aim was simple: to ensure consumers knew exactly what they were paying for their funds, platforms, and advice.
Platforms come under fire over share class conversion
Platforms are racing to update their conversion programmes as advisers complain about hefty charges when switching clients into clean share classes.