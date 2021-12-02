Simon Laing

Waverton makes a raft of hires amid expansion plans

People moves

Waverton makes a raft of hires amid expansion plans

The trio join from Invesco, Ruffer and Smith & Williamson

clock 02 December 2021 • 1 min read
Invesco Perpetual's Laing: There is good reason to be excited about energy equities

Investment

Invesco Perpetual's Laing: There is good reason to be excited about energy equities

Significant upside

clock 11 January 2018 •
Trustpilot