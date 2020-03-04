Signia Wealth
US bull run shows no signs of stopping
While many managers have been fighting the trend, it is difficult to ignore the continued outperformance of the US.
The Big Question Part II: Is President Donald Trump a market menace - or a welcome disruptor?
Second instalment of series
Calling turning points is notoriously difficult to do
'Geopolitics finally has some risk premia'
Big Question: How are you positioned as we head into a global inflationary environment (part III)?
In the third part of a special Big Question, fund managers reveal their outlooks for global inflation and how this is impacting their portfolios.
Meet the Investment Influencers: Etienne de Merlis of Signia Wealth
In the latest in our series of interviews with some of the industry's key Investment Influencers, Investment Week talks to Signia Wealth's Etienne de Merlis.
What are the big sustainable investment themes for next year and beyond? (Part I)
As 2017 approaches, sustainable investment is high on the agenda for many fund managers and experts. Here, they reveal which areas will make headlines and how they will gain exposure to them within their portfolios.
What is your current US allocation and how are you gaining exposure? (Part I)
Multi-asset managers tell Investment Week their current US positioning in the face of further market volatility as interest rate rises and the presidential election loom later in the year.
Oil/mining/gold: Managers reveal how their commodities allocation has changed in 2016
Following the global rout in commodities in 2015, managers are rotating back to oil, mining and precious metals this year via a range of vehicles such as ETFs, investment trusts and MPLs.
Europe versus US: Where are the best high yield opportunities?
With Mario Draghi extending the ECB's QE programme this month, and investors returning to US high yield following a number of recent sell-offs, managers tell Investment Week which areas of the credit sphere are likely to outperform in the coming months...
Signia Wealth director joins Smith & Williamson
Former Signia Wealth director Ollie Murray has joined Smith & Williamson as an associate director in its investment management business.
Former Signia director King joins Tilney Bestinvest
Former Signia Wealth director Martin King has joined Tilney Bestinvest to lead its investment management division.
Signia Wealth trio return in senior roles as CIO and strategist depart
Signia Wealth has hired three former employees to form a new senior management team as CIO Chris Godding and investment strategist Gautam Batra depart the business.
Update: Signia Wealth's CEO exits
Signia Wealth's CEO and co-founder Nathalie Dauriac-Stoebe has resigned, following a string of departures from the group.
The Big Question: Could normalising monetary policy spell the end for fixed income?
Could normalising monetary policy spell the end for fixed income?
What did you miss? Our ten most read stories this week
The most read story on Investment Week's website this week concerned outgoing fund manager Neil Woodford and how Invesco Perpetual is moving to protect investors in his funds.
Signia Wealth's Robinson exits after less than a year
The head of wealth management at Signia Wealth, Rupert Robinson, has left the business after less than a year, Investment Week understands.
Questioning the EM growth story
EMERGING MARKETS
Revealed: The pockets of value in global equity markets
THE BIQ QUESTION