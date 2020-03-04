Sherborne Investors
Update: Buxton sides with Barclays in fight against activist attack - Reports
Bank under attack from Edward Bramson
Barclays considers merger plans with rival bank Standard Chartered - reports
One of many options being 'kicked around'
OMGI's Meier backs Barclays to clean up its act after 'falling on every banana skin'
Dividends rising again following cut
Sherborne's Bramson takes £580m stake in Barclays
Background in activist investing
Electra's Edward Bramson to step down as interim CEO
Will remain as non-exec director
Update: Electra completes £92m tender offer, sees NAV increase
Announced as cash levels rose to £650m
Update: Analysts react to Electra's 'disappointing' migration to corporate structure
Strategic review kicked off in May
Electra sees another board departure after Bramson appointment
Board member Cullinan resigns
Bramson wins Electra battle to secure board place; Chairman resigns
Shareholders in Electra Private Equity have voted to elect activist investor Edward Bramson onto the board, after a public debate over the future of the trust.
Bramson renews Electra attack
Activist pursuing board appointments
When activists attack: Winners & losers from six investment spats
As Alliance Trust reaches an uneasy truce with activist investor Elliott Advisors, Investment Week looks at previous attempts at boardroom coups, and how they ended.
Bramson's Sherborne takes Electra stake to almost 25%
Edward Bramson's Sherborne Investors has further upped its interest in Electra Private Equity as it plans its next move following an unsuccessful attempt to take control of the trust last year.
Electra hits back as Sherborne's Bramson writes to shareholders
Electra Private Equity has urged shareholders to reject a fresh approach from activist investors Edward Bramson after he wrote a critical letter to Electra's shareholders.
Bramson stands down as chairman of F&C
Edward Bramson is to stand down from his role as chairman of F&C Asset Management, to be replaced by Kieran Poynter.
Bramson's Sherborne lifts 3i stake to 5%
Edward Bramson's investment vehicle Sherborne has lifted its stake in 3i to 5%, five months on from first building a position in the private equity firm.
Porter: Why I sold Thames River to F&C
