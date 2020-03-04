SharingAlpha
Which funds and providers topped SharingAlpha's lists for August?
Three new names appear on list
SharingAlpha's July ratings list revealed
Who topped the standings for this month?
Fundsmith retains most popular spot in FoFs in SharingAlpha's April list
SharingAlpha has revealed the top-rated funds by its fund selector users as at the end of April, with Terry Smith's £14.7bn Fundsmith Equity fund still the most popular in fund-of-funds portfolios.
Which funds and managers topped SharingAlpha's ratings charts in March?
Best products and categories revealed
Fundsmith retains most popular spot in FoFs in SharingAlpha's February list
SharingAlpha ratings
Which funds topped SharingAlpha charts in January?
SharingAlpha has revealed the top-rated funds by its fund selector users as at the end of January, with Terry Smith's (pictured) Fundsmith topping the charts as the most highly-rated provider, while his £14bn Equity fund was the most popular in fund-of-funds...
SharingAlpha unveils top-rated funds by global selectors in 2017
Number of factors considered
Winners revealed for fund selector asset allocation competition
CAIA and SharingAlpha backing
Which funds topped the ratings charts in October?
Data from SharingAlpha
Who triumphed at the Investment Research Awards 2017?
Investment Week is pleased to announce the winners of our Investment Research Awards 2017 in categories including Best Fund Ratings and Research Service and Best Investment Research Site.
Revealed: SharingAlpha's top rated funds in June
Offerings from Jupiter and GAM
Four M&G funds achieve 'Highly Rated' status from SharingAlpha
M&G a ‘Highly Rated Provider’
Meet the Investment Influencers: Oren Kaplan of SharingAlpha
In the latest in our series of interviews with some of the industry's key Investment Influencers, Investment Week talks to Oren Kaplan of SharingAlpha.
Which vehicles attracted fund selectors' top ratings in April?
Top choices include funds from Robeco and M&G
Fidelity and Hermes feature in SharingAlpha's top funds list in March
Favoured funds for March
One week left to enter fund selector asset allocation competition
Virtual fund-of-funds portfolio
Revealed: Buyers' top-rated funds in January
Fund selectors using the SharingAlpha platform have unveiled their favoured funds for January, including offerings from Allianz GI and Henderson.