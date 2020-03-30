Shamik Dhar

Into the void: Recession will be 'deepest peak-to-trough decline in recent memory', experts warn

US labour market key to recovery following Covid-19 impact

clock 30 March 2020 •
Investment Conundrums: BNY Mellon's Dhar on why UK assets will remain cheap in any form of Brexit

Significant amount of bad news 'baked in' to markets

clock 27 June 2019 •
BNY Mellon IM appoints government Brexit adviser as first chief economist

Shamik Dhar joins from the UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office

clock 10 September 2018 •
