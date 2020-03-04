SFO
'Skeletons jumping out of closets' for Barclays as ex-CEO charged with fraud
Former CEO John Varley charged
SFO hits Tesco with £129m fine while FCA demands £85m shareholder compensation scheme
Schroders urging Tesco to reconsider Booker merger
Fines jump 271% as UK watchdogs get tough on financial crime
Regulators issue further prison sentences
Fraudsters behind £60m Arck investment scam sentenced to 12 years
Three-year battle
BoE faces probe into 2008 emergency auction rigging
SFO initiates investigation
Ex-IFA admits multi-million pound Ponzi fraud
A former independent financial adviser who set up a "no-risk gambling" Ponzi scheme has pleaded guilty to five counts of fraud.
Update: UK hedge fund boss gets 13-year sentence for £354m fraud
Magnus Peterson, head of the collapsed Weavering hedge fund that took £354m of investor cash, has been sentenced to 13 years in jail after being found guilty of several offences.
Fresh blow for Tesco as FRC announces multi-year investigation
The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) is to investigate several years' worth of Tesco financial statements following the revelation the supermarket overstated profits earlier this year.
City directors convicted in £23m investment fraud
Three men have been convicted of fraud as part of the Serious Fraud Office's (SFO) investigation into a £23m 'green' energy investment.
What can managers learn from Tesco's accounting debacle?
Corporate financial reports have grown in length and complexity, leaving some managers baffled. Annabelle Williams reports.
SFO investigates £120m Axiom fund and founder
The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) is investigating the suspended £120m Axiom Legal Financing fund and its founder Tim Schools, Professional Adviser understands.
SFO Harlequin probe 'ongoing' as investors pursue IFAs
The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has said it, together with Essex Police, is continuing to investigate complaints into troubled overseas property company Harlequin.
IFA among four charged over £23m biofuel fraud
The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has charged four men, including an independent financial adviser (IFA), with fraud in connection with the promotion of biofuel investment products through SIPPs to UK investors.
Harlequin in 'advanced' restructuring talks with investors
Troubled overseas property company Harlequin is in "advanced discussions" with investors over its further funding and a company restructure, according to a law firm involved in the talks.
Trader charged in LIBOR investigation
A former UBS and Citigroup trader, one of three men arrested in December as part of a Serious Fraud Office (SFO) and City of London Police investigation into the manipulation of LIBOR, has been charged.
SFO set to prosecute over LIBOR scandal
The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) is set to begin the first criminal prosecution in the LIBOR-rigging scandal and could charge a former UBS and Citigroup trader this week, The Times reports.
Troubled Harlequin embroiled in 15 further legal battles
Harlequin Property, the troubled UK-based overseas property sales agent which is at the centre of a Serious Fraud Office investigation, is embroiled in 15 legal battles in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, IFAonline can reveal.
Harlequin Property auditor quits
Harlequin Property, the UK-based overseas property sales agent that is at the centre of a Serious Fraud Office (SFO) investigation, has lost its second auditor in under three years.
SFO requests details of advisers who recommended Harlequin
The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has launched a joint investigation with Essex Police into complaints in relation to the Harlequin group.
SFO's ex-chief Alderman criticised over £1m of payments
The former head of the Serious Fraud Office has been heavily criticised for allegedly sanctioning almost £1m of severance payments to three departing colleagues without getting the necessary approvals.
Kaupthing probe cost SFO £1.3m
The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) spent £1.3m on its ill-fated investigation into the collapse of Kaupthing Bank, a Freedom of Information (FoI) request has revealed.
SFO shuts Keydata probe
The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has officially ended attempts to trace the assets of Keydata bond manager SLS Capital SA, after a lack of success.
SFO boss' £400k 'golden goodbye' deemed irregular
Pension and severance payments totalling £412,000 handed to the former chief executive of the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) have been ruled "irregular" by the National Audit Office (NAO).
