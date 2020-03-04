SFO

Trader charged in LIBOR investigation
Trader charged in LIBOR investigation

A former UBS and Citigroup trader, one of three men arrested in December as part of a Serious Fraud Office (SFO) and City of London Police investigation into the manipulation of LIBOR, has been charged.

Harlequin Property auditor quits
Harlequin Property auditor quits

Harlequin Property, the UK-based overseas property sales agent that is at the centre of a Serious Fraud Office (SFO) investigation, has lost its second auditor in under three years.

Kaupthing probe cost SFO £1.3m
Kaupthing probe cost SFO £1.3m

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) spent £1.3m on its ill-fated investigation into the collapse of Kaupthing Bank, a Freedom of Information (FoI) request has revealed.

  • UK
SFO shuts Keydata probe
SFO shuts Keydata probe

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has officially ended attempts to trace the assets of Keydata bond manager SLS Capital SA, after a lack of success.