Rathbones' Cazalis: Why UK financials are our comfort blanket
More 'compelling' option than US and Europe
Global outlook 2019: Opportunities outside the UK
Top foreign sectors to look out for over the year
Janus Henderson's de Bunsen: Reputations in absolute return are generally made in bear markets
Choosing a blend of absolute return strategies
JPMAM appoints head of global real estate securities
Joins from BNY Mellon subsidiary
Goldman Sachs agrees $5bn settlement for MBS 'serious misconduct'
Mis-sold loans in 2005 to 2007
Is 'deeply unpopular' value investing poised for recovery?
Rate rise could boost style
Update: Charles Stanley set to sell securities arm to Panmure Gordon
Charles Stanley is in exclusive talks to sell its securities business to stockbroker Panmure Gordon, putting an end to rumours US firm Stifel Financial was the likeliest buyer.
Update: Charles Stanley shares jump on securities sale talks
Charles Stanley is to offload its securities business, with the likes of Cantor Fitzgerald and Panmure Gordon set to be beaten to the deal by US firm Stifel Financial.
JPM's $5.6bn convertibles head to run Capital Structure Opps fund
J.P. Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM) has launched a Global Capital Structure Opportunities fund that will invest across equities, bonds and convertible bonds.
S&P: ECB risks triple-dip recession by stalling on QE
The European Central Bank's monetary stimulus programme is likely to fail without full-blown bond purchases and could lead to a recession in the eurozone, Standard & Poor's has warned.
Gartside: Further bond sell-off 'unlikely' to be as severe as 2013
Nick Gartside, J.P. Morgan Asset Manegement's global fixed income CIO, explains why he expects any further sell-off in fixed income to be more muted, after the cost of shorting government debt jumped.
How have events in 2013 influenced your portfolio?
INVESTMENT TRUSTS
Manchester United set for $100m US IPO
Manchester United is set to float onto the New York Stock Exchange, seeking to raise $100m in an IPO.
ASSET-BACKED SECURITIES
A sense of securities
Spectrum's Matthew Byer says preferred securities can offer investors an attractive complement to their fixed income portfolio.