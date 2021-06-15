ADVERTISEMENT

Scott Lothian

Baillie Gifford reopens £6.2bn Diversified Growth fund with fee cut

Multi-asset

Baillie Gifford reopens £6.2bn Diversified Growth fund with fee cut

Fund soft-closed in 2013 as assets swelled to £3bn

clock 15 June 2021 • 1 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most read
01

Aviva Investors to dismiss ten equity fund managers in cost-cutting move - reports

14 June 2021 • 2 min read
02

Fidelity unveils three-strong sustainable multi-asset range

10 June 2021 • 2 min read
03

Justin Onuekwusi to lead LGIM's new 6bps Model Portfolio Service

09 June 2021 • 3 min read
04

Tavistock £1bn wealth business acquired by Kaberry's Titan Wealth

14 June 2021 • 3 min read
05

Industry Voice: Protecting our ocean against its deadliest predator: humankind

08 June 2021 • 1 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Trustpilot

 