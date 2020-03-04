savings and investments
AJ Bell to take over responsibility for Scottish Investment Trust savings accounts
Around £183m in assets
Gosling's Grouse: 'Iffy' ISAs
In a recent discussion with Karen Barrett, the CEO of unbiased.co.uk, she rightly questioned the point of LISAs.
Autumn Statement 2016: Hammond unveils three-year NS&I savings bond yielding 2.2%
Also commits to increase ISA limit
Interest rate cut means now is 'worst time ever' to retire
Annuity rates already at record lows
Total VCT fund raising set to dip this year
2015 Budget measures affected offer numbers
Legg Mason survey: UK investors hold more than third of assets in cash
Over 5,000 investors surveyed
Budget 2016: Osborne gives boost to bond fund investors
Campaigned for by the Investment Association
Gosling's Grouse: Let's give credit where it is due for Osborne's new Lifetime ISA
It was the ISAs that won it!
Budget 2016: Osborne unveils Lifetime ISA, raises limit to £20k
Help with first homes and retirement savings
Summer Budget: Govt extends savings flexibility to stocks & shares ISAs
Investors will be able to withdraw and reinvest cash held in stocks & shares ISAs without affecting their annual limits as of April 2016, the Treasury has said.
Vote Grouse! An alternative election manifesto
An alternative election manifesto
Gosling's Grouse: Why I would welcome a 'digital passport' for savers
Why I would welcome a 'digital passport'
NS&I site crashes after 'high demand' for pensioner bonds
The National Savings & Investments (NS&I) website crashed after experiencing "high demand" for the newly launched pensioner bonds, which went on sale this morning.
Savers plough £5bn into New ISAs in July
Almost £5bn flew into ISAs in the space of only a month as savers rushed to take advantage of new rules allowing them to save up to £15,000 tax free.
Dymott's Digest: Was Budget 2014 the UK's 401k moment?
Was Budget 2014 the UK's 401k moment?
Election result: Can parties compromise on key issues?
As Britain wakes up this morning to a likely hung parliament, Investment Week examines the key issues threatening a cross-party coalition.
A bolt from the blue
Conservative plans to curtail tax-funded payments into child trust funds have not gone down well. The scheme should be expanded not cut back, says the industry