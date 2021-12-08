RUTM

Rathbone Unit Trust management hires Sanlam's Carroll as CIO

People moves

Rathbone Unit Trust management hires Sanlam's Carroll as CIO

Ahead of Julian Chillingworth's retirement

clock 08 December 2021 • 2 min read
RUTM shoots the lights out in Q3 despite challenging markets

Asset Managers

RUTM shoots the lights out in Q3 despite challenging markets

21.9% rise in income in Q3 2020

clock 15 October 2020 •
Rathbones UTM reports 74% rise in inflows in 2019

Industry

Rathbones UTM reports 74% rise in inflows in 2019

'Exceptional' year for RUTM

clock 20 February 2020 •
Rathbones makes changes to Luxembourg range to prepare for post-Brexit distribution

Regulation

Rathbones makes changes to Luxembourg range to prepare for post-Brexit distribution

Changing fund structure

clock 18 February 2019 •
Trustpilot