Index-linked gilts could fall up to 30% if RPI is scrapped
2020 could be momentous for the UK index linked gilt market – and not in a good way.
Retail price index changes could hit 'complacent' index-linked gilt investors
Overhaul impact on 'linkers' to be assessed
Spring Statement 2019: Top ten takeaways
RPI, tax avoidance and biodiversity
Treasury and Economic Affairs Committees call for flawed inflation measure fix
Would reduce investor payments by £1bn a year
UK CPI inflation falls to 1.6% in year to July
UK consumer price inflation assumed its downwards trajectory once more in July following a sharp spike the previous month.
The key sectors to back as inflation slides to new low
Fund managers have backed financials, retailers, and housebuilders to benefit following the latest move down in UK inflation.
UK CPI inflation falls to 1.5%
UK Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation fell in the year to May, after the previous month saw its first climb in 10 months.
UK inflation rate rises for first time in ten months in April
The rate of UK CPI inflation rose in the year to April, the first increase in ten months, according to the Office for National Statistics.
Kames Inflation Linked fund changes benchmark and sector
Scott Jamieson's Kames Inflation Linked fund is set to change its benchmark and investment objective, and will move from the IMA Mixed Investment 0%-35% Shares sector to the Specialist sector.
UK CPI inflation holds steady at 2.7% in September
UK consumer prices index (CPI) inflation remained stable in September at 2.7%.
UK inflation poised to dip this week
Official consumer prices index (CPI) inflation is expected to dip this week when official figures are released.
UK inflation dips to 2.8%
The UK's headline inflation rate fell back to 2.8% in July, matching analysts' expectations, the latest data has revealed.
Contrarian: Why we need competition for GARS
The idea of absolute return investing generates an enormous amount of hot air and vitriolic debate for what is a relatively small amount of money.
Planned changes to inflation calculations could hit gilt-holders
The Chancellor is on a collision course with bond markets over plans to change how inflation is calculated.
The Contrarian Investor: My big contrarian warning for 2013
Welcome back! 2013 is upon us and no doubt there will be many serious conversations with clients about ‘what to expect' from the New Year.
UK inflation falls to three-year low
The UK's main inflation rate has fallen to 2.2% in September from 2.5% in August, dropping to its lowest level for three years.
New measure of inflation proposed to replace CPI
The Office for National Statistics has proposed a new inflation measure to replace the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) which would include housing costs in the calculation.
UK inflation posts surprise fall to 3% in April
Inflation in the UK dropped in April, beating the consensus forecast.
Bond heavyweights short gilts amid warnings of 'explosion' in yields
Bond heavyweights have begun shorting UK gilts ahead of an expected correction, warning yields have reached ‘extreme' lows.
Managers reveal inflation-busting tips as CPI soars
Investors have come under increased pressure to inflation-proof their portfolios as a fresh spike in CPI and RPI raised doubts levels will drop back to the Bank of England's 2% target in 2012.