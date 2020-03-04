ROE
Can corporate reforms help push Japanese equities higher?
With Japan's corporate governance improvements now underway, Nicholas Weindling, portfolio manager of the JPMorgan Japanese investment trust, looks at how the region can finally begin to close the gap with Europe and the US and improve its tourism industries...
How corporate Japan is slowly evolving
Abenomics is not the whole picture for investors in Japan - the country's corporates have undergone a slow revolution too, explains AXA Framlington's Chisako Hardie.
Abe's third arrow flies with Nikkei 400 launch
The new JPX-Nikkei 400 index launched in January as part of a package of measures aimed at increasing the value of Japanese financial assets. But can it help maintain the revival in the region? Annabelle Williams reports.
Why North American infrastructure investors should beware
Bertrand Cliquet, fund manager of the Lazard Global Listed Infrastructure Equity fund, explains why infrastructure asset prices in North America are materially overvalued.
What investors can expect from the insurance sector
INVESTING IN INSURANCE