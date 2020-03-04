RobecoSAM
How improving gender equality can enhance corporate performance
RobecoSAM managers
PureGroup director Ben Bird analyses how sensitive five of the largest US equity funds are to two leading indicators: US rates and inflation.
What are the materials of the future to invest in?
Pieter Busscher, senior portfolio manager at RobecoSAM, explores how new matierlais including carbon fibres are helping to boost the automation space and robotics into a new era
Winners of the Sustainable Investment Awards revealed
Investment Week is pleased to announce the winners of our Sustainable Investment Awards 2016, in categories including Best ESG Fund Management Group and Best Environmental fund.
Exploiting the 'smart materials' tipping point
One of the opportunities emerging from the resources scarcity challenge is replacement technologies and the adoption of ‘smart' materials. Pieter Busscher, manager of the RobecoSAM Smart Materials fund, highlights the sectors set to grow in popularity...
Rapid water consumption caused by population growth in emerging markets is creating opportunities to invest in water-based companies.
As the oil price falls below $80 per barrel and other commodity markets also struggle with limited supply, investors are steering clear of resources funds, but some managers see these conditions as an investment opportunity.
Rising labour costs in China means manufacturers have been turning to robotics to save costs. Now, a robotics revolution is underway, driven by smart materials and more sophisticated design. Pieter Busscher from RobecoSAM explains the dynamics.
