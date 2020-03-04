RMBS
Will ABS market ever escape being tagged as driver of GFC?
Boasts low default rate
Why historical RMBS defaults rates are among the lowest in fixed income
September's disastrous Salzburg summit brought the risk of a 'no-deal' Brexit into sharper relief.
Goldman Sachs agrees $5bn settlement for MBS 'serious misconduct'
Mis-sold loans in 2005 to 2007
How to deal with aggressive leverage in bonds
Global credit markets under strain
Neuberger Berman's Jonsson: Market putting risk of US recession too high
Said likelihood of recession is around 25%
TwentyFour targets £200m for UK Mortgages trust launch
TwentyFour Asset Management is launching a UK Mortgages investment trust for Ben Hayward (pictured) and Douglas Charleston in a further expansion of its closed-ended range.
Borromeo doubles RMBS exposure in Legg Mason Income Optimiser
Regina Borromeo has more than doubled exposure to mortgage-backed securities in the Legg Mason Income Optimiser fund since the start of the year as a play on the housing recovery in Europe.
Bank of America to pay $17bn fine over toxic loans
Bank of America Merrill Lynch is close to agreeing a $16bn-$17bn settlement over its handling of mortgage-backed securities in the run up to the financial crisis, according to reports.
