return on investment
The US companies with the highest ROI of the decade
Netflix, Nvidia and Lululemon
Hunting for returns in a new environment
Industry Voice: Over the past ten years, investors have operated in an environment characterised by extremely accommodative and unconventional monetary policy.
Electra reports strong half-year returns as it kicks off strategic review
Interim dividend of 44p per share
Finding the incentive
Performance fees have traditionally been charged only by hedge funds and institutional funds, but increasingly more ‘plain vanilla' vehicles are as well. Investors need to understand charges as they affect returns