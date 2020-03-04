retail distribution review
Close Asset Management to compensate client for unwanted ongoing advice
Client invested £25,000 through DFM service
Fund fee innovation, not price, will give groups the edge
Marketing and distribution methods need to change
The dangers of investment management fee reductions
Could impact of RDR and FCA study backfire?
What the rise of segregated mandates means for our industry
Due diligence is key
BNY Mellon's McCarthy: Selling 'the asset classes of tomorrow'
Eyeing new products for the UK market
BlackRock's Parkin and Li: Changing attitudes to smart-beta investing
More analytics available
Gosling's Grouse: Reviewing RDR
Has it improved the industry?
Achieving value in multi-asset requires specialisation, says LGIM's Van den Heiligenberg
Focus: L&G Multi-Asset Target Return Fund
Gallery: The biggest regulatory initiatives since the financial crisis
Key regulation of financial services
Saunderson House: Fund groups need to bring down their fees
Charges currently 'not fair' for large wealth managers
Why 2014 was a year of change for investment trusts
From fee reductions and discount management, to more board scrutiny. Jeremy Beckwith, director of manager research at Morningstar, analyses the changing story behind investment trusts in 2014.
What can the UK funds industry learn from the US?
Gosling's Grouse: The 'curry effect'
The ‘curry effect’
Transact bidders withdraw; CEO Taylor commits future
The private equity firms eyeing wrap provider Transact have withdrawn their approaches, Investment Week understands.
How has better transparency helped investors?
Passives - an easy investment choice?
How severely will MiFID II hit Europe's advisers?
Mario Mantrisi, chief strategy and research officer at data management group KNEIP, explains how MiFID II could eventually price advisers out of the market, while investors could end up paying more for managers with sophisticated research capabilities....
Train 'aggressively' ups Hargreaves stake after dismissing margin pressure fears
Nick Train has been aggressively topping up his holding in Hargreaves Lansdown shares, arguing fears over margin pressures at the platform are unfounded.
WMA chief: What does the future hold for wealth managers?
What does the future hold for the wealth management industry?
Gosling's Grouse: The knowledge gap
Novia's Vasilieff: There could be some terrible disasters in the D2C space
'There could be disasters in the D2C space'
ITs in 2014: Narrowing discounts and an income focus
ITs in 2014: Narrowing discounts and an income focus
D2C platforms lead post-RDR revival for investment trusts
Investors using direct to consumer platforms are now among the largest shareholders in investment trusts, as a post-RDR revival for the sector gets underway.
'Clients need to take more risk to see real returns'
