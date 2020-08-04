Reliance Industries

Fund Manager of the Year Awards: Winner's interview with the Federated Hermes Global Emerging Markets Equity fund

Investment

Fund Manager of the Year Awards: Winner's interview with the Federated Hermes Global Emerging Markets Equity fund

Winner of the Equities: Global Emerging Markets Award

clock 04 August 2020 •
Fund Manager of the Year Awards: Winner's interview with the Mirae Asset India Sector Leader Equity team

Investment

Fund Manager of the Year Awards: Winner's interview with the Mirae Asset India Sector Leader Equity team

Winner of the Equities: India Award

clock 27 July 2020 •
Aberdeen New India: ESG focus weighs on short-term returns

Investment Trusts

Aberdeen New India: ESG focus weighs on short-term returns

Ethics at heart of decision-making process

clock 24 October 2019 •
Are quality investors missing out on emerging market equities?

Emerging markets

Are quality investors missing out on emerging market equities?

A quality bias has been the right way to invest in emerging market equities for many decades.

clock 02 September 2019 •
Trustpilot