Radar alert
Ignis' Bowie: Why backing the banks was my best call post-Lehmans
The past three years have been a tumultuous time for the financials sector, which has seen a phase of deleveraging, rights issues and balance sheet repair which continues to this day.
Newton's Brain moves into high yield and EMs
Newton manager predicts risk on trades will perform best in short term despite gloomy economic outlook.
M&G fund rides gilt boom to boost income
As income-producing stocks struggle to make total returns, Steven Andrew uses his fund's ability to invest in bonds to outperform his peers.
Small and mid-cap focus delivers for DSP
Dalton Strategic Partners fund manager Jenifer Rush adopts adventurous investment style to find ideas within the commodities sector.
Majedie co-founder holds nerve in difficult markets
Flagship UK Opportunities fund invests in unloved names with encouraging growth prospects.
S&W marks 15 years of top performance on Fixed Interest
Manager plays yield curve and looks for ‘dull' core holdings in long-standing fund.
SVM All Europe SRI defies ethical performance myth
The fund has broader remit than similar ethical products, including oil and gas exposure
Dominion CHIC manager claims fund is more than just 'handbags and jewellery'
Malta-domiciled fund returned 81.42% over three years by tapping into burgeoning luxury brand market, with focus on EMs.
One to Watch: Former academic's bond move boosts performance
SWIP's James Clunie makes impressive turnaround on UK Flexible Strategy after the fund was hard hit during the 2008 crisis.
Young moved newly launched fund more defensive in April
Neptune US Income fund manager targets yield of 3.5%-4% per annum.
Pictet Digital Communication
ONE TO WATCH
Ulrich creeps up the rankings with focus on balance sheets
Low-profile F&C manager says attracting investors to mid-caps tough in current climate.
One To Watch
IM Matterley Undervalued Assets fund delivers more than 30% to investors over three years as managers seek businesses trading below ‘build price'
AXA's St John takes on industry stalwarts with mid-cap offering
UK Mid Cap manager prevails through tough headwinds, steering fund to top of charts.
Regional expertise key for First State's Nicholas
First State Global Property Securities fund returns seven times the peer group average as global focus pays dividends.
Legg Mason leverages off Royce's small-cap expertise
Chuck Royce's small-cap-focused US firm has track record spanning four decades.
Family ties take McInroy & Wood Smaller Companies to second spot in IMA Global
Low profile fund from family-run firm proves quietly successful in IMA Global sector
Digital Stars shines bright in European equities
Julien Bernier uses quantitative model to pick names with consistent momentum on his Digital Stars Europe ex UK vehicle
Moore's mid and small-cap focus fires unconstrained income fund to top of table
Top-line growth focus propels industry newcomer's UK Equity Income Unconstrained fund into the upper echelons of competitive sector.
Broker focus gives Rattray top-decile returns
GLG Esprit Continental Europe manager implements process based on broker recommendations to produce top-decile numbers.
HSBC's GEM AR portfolio shorts consumer stocks following solid first year
Negyal and Timberlake's stockpicking approach ensures year of solid positive performance.
Large-cap popularity prompts Minn to steer into smaller cos
Allianz manager trims mainstream large-cap weighting to avoid following the herd
Industrials will remain in sweet spot for some time
UK Leading Companies manager Richard Hallett warns against backing commodities too heavily.