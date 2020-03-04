Q3
UK pre-tax profits hit new record of £218bn in Q3
Boosted by oil sector
UK companies pay record Q3 dividends after mining sector boost
Benefitting from oil price rise
AIC: Advisers pile into direct property investment trusts on platforms in Q3
First time it was most popular sector
Platform sales plummet in Q3 despite Brexit market boost
Latest Fundscape Platform Report
Janus sees outflows of $2.4bn in Q3 ahead of merger announcement
Biggest outflows in a year
Part II: What is your outlook for global high yield bonds?
In the second of a two-part series, Investment Week asks managers for their views on high yield following the sector sell-off in Q3 and how they are gaining exposure.
UK GDP revised downwards as US growth hits decade high
UK GDP is confirmed to have risen 0.7% in Q3 - but the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has revised down a string of recent annualised growth figures.
Chasing returns: Are investors buying funds at the wrong time?
The reversal of fortunes for the IMA UK All Companies sector this year has again raised the question of whether investors' buying patterns are leaving them exposed to market corrections.
Ignis: Five reasons to invest in property
George Shaw, manager of the Ignis UK Property fund, argues the case for investors burned during the crisis to revisit the commercial property market.
Are income funds holding back the UK recovery?
When Chancellor George Osborne stood up to deliver last week's Autumn Statement, there was little doubt he felt more bullish than in 2012.
What is the optimum equity alpha strategy?
UK EQUITY ALPHA
Can oil majors regain top spots in UK equity income portfolios?
BP and Royal Dutch Shell produced mixed results last week, but top managers are returning to the beaten-up oil majors, predicting a focus on shareholder returns instead of "growth at any cost".
Big name managed portfolios struggle in tumultuous summer
Some of the largest multi-asset funds in the UK retail space have seen performance slump in recent months after they struggled to navigate a difficult summer.
PSigma's Becket drops IP Income on Woodford exit
PSigma Investment Management CIO Tom Becket has sold out of the £11bn Invesco Perpetual Income fund after ten years following news of manager Neil Woodford's departure.
Rathbones enjoys strong Q3 as flows accelerate again
Rathbone Brothers has seen a 15.6% increase in funds under management in the first three quarters of the year, with flows accelerating in Q3.
Contrarian: A perfect market for housebuilders?
Over the past few weeks, you may have noticed excited talk of a UK housing bubble.
RLAM readies trio of short duration bond funds
Royal London Asset Management is to extend its fixed income capabilities with the launch of three short duration funds for Paul Rayner, Craig Inches and Sajiv Vaid, Investment Week can reveal.
Langridge flags up long-term entry point for GEM investors
Emerging markets face a tough summer but this could lead to an entry point for investors at the end of Q3, said Jupiter's Kathryn Langridge.
Contrarian: The Europe investment chimera
CONTRARIAN
Is the 12-year gold bull run finally over?
Investors question whether gold has lost its shine as China growth picks up and US shows signs of recovery.
Wealth managers weather RDR pressures to post record growth
Total assets in UK wealth management reached a record high of £527bn in Q4 last year, despite fears regulation would dampen inflows and put pressure on costs.