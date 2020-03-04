Prudential Regulation Authority
FCA and BoE warn of politically motivated equivalence decisions on UK
UK must have scope to amend own rules
Regulators to explore removing 'barriers' to addressing 'unprecedented' climate risk
First meeting of Climate Financial Risk Forum
FCA defends request for 'unprecedented powers'
Statutory instruments to be enforced from 29 March
NCI calls on FCA to launch asset manager start-up hub
Offer help with regulation
Property suspensions spark fresh scrutiny of open-ended fund structures
Do they have the right tools to protect investors?
FCA appoints Butler permanent investment supervision head
Previously held the role on secondment
BoE appoints successor for PRA head Bailey
New deputy governor of central bank
What do we know about the new FCA chief?
Andrew Bailey to take over in July
RBS and Standard Chartered 'weakest' links in BoE stress tests
Further £10bn needs to be put aside
Government demands transparency over FCA enforcement actions
The government has asked the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to be more transparent in its supervision and enforcement actions, in a review released yesterday.
Wealth managers fear being caught by banker bonus rules
Wealth firms are growing concerned a regulatory crackdown on bonuses within the UK banking sector could end up impacting the investment management industry.
Is subordinated debt worth the risk?
FCA and PRA launch investigation into Co-op failures
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) have launched an investigation into failures at the Co-operative Bank which led to its recent £1.5bn rescue.
FCA and PRA staff turnover near-doubles since split
Staff have been quitting the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) at nearly twice the rate seen prior to the move to split the regulator in to two bodies, reports have claimed.
Leave trail commission alone, Scottish Life tells FCA
Trail commission has a "genuine and legitimate place" in adviser remuneration and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) would be wrong to ban future payments on undisturbed pre-Retail Distribution Review (RDR) business, according to Scottish Life.
FCA chief confirms formal probe into interest rate derivatives
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has confirmed for the first time it has joined an international probe into the alleged rigging of the multi-trillion dollar interest rate derivatives market.
FCA clarifies legacy cash rebate stance
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has outlined the scenarios in which the payment of cash rebates from providers to consumers can continue after a wider ban comes into force next year.
J.P. Morgan faces fine of $6bn over mortgage sales - reports
J.P. Morgan could be hit with a fine of more than $6bn from US authorities as they pursue the bank over sales of securities to government-backed mortgage companies.
UK banks can withstand a fresh financial crisis - Moody's
Credit ratings agency Moody's has upgraded its outlook for British banks from negative to stable, saying they are strong enough to withstand another financial crisis.
UK banks told to raise £13bn to plug hole in finances
UK banks need to raise billions more in capital to cover their risks, the regulator has said.
Where will the FCA strike wealth managers next?
Wealth managers who only have limited contact with the regulator should be wary of staying below the radar and ought to make efforts to contact the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), consultant Richard Scrivener from regulation specialist Bovill has advised....
PRA boss: It is 'odd' bank chiefs have not been charged
Chief executive of the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA), Andrew Bailey, has said it is "more than odd" that the top bosses in control of failed banks have avoided formal charges.
Banking regulator: Banks will still fail under new regime
The senior regulator who will be in charge of supervising banks has warned that institutions will still be allowed to fail, despite more rigorous oversight of the businesses under the new regime.
M&G reports 53% rise in inflows in first half
M&G reported a 53% rise in net investment flows in the first half of the year, with retail investors driving the £4.3bn of flows.