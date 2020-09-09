product launches

AJ Bell launches adviser fund research service

Fundamentals opens up detailed ETF analysis

clock 09 September 2020 •
Orbis launches Global Cautious fund with no minimum investment

Has refundable performance fee structure

clock 10 January 2020 •
HSBC GAM to grow ETF offering in 2020 while expanding senior team

Plan to launch ESG ETFs

clock 02 January 2020 •
Schroders launches private equity fund

Focus on non-publicly listed companies

clock 03 October 2019 •
Sanlam launches OEIC version of US Dividend fund

40-60 stocks held across the market cap spectrum

clock 01 October 2019 •
Polar makes senior management changes and mulls launches

New head of marketing appointed

clock 25 June 2019 •
Vanguard launches Global Aggregate Bond ETF

OCF of 0.10%

clock 20 June 2019 •
Invesco launches Model Portfolio Service

Using Intelliflo

clock 18 June 2019 •
Franklin Templeton launches first passive emerging market ETFs

Franklin LibertyShares

clock 04 June 2019 •
SJP to launch portfolios of segregated mandates

Under plans to unitise portfolio

clock 04 June 2019 •
