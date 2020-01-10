product launch

Orbis launches Global Cautious fund with no minimum investment

Unit trusts/OEICs

Orbis launches Global Cautious fund with no minimum investment

Has refundable performance fee structure

clock 10 January 2020 •
Schroders launches private equity fund

Investment

Schroders launches private equity fund

Focus on non-publicly listed companies

clock 03 October 2019 •
Sanlam launches OEIC version of US Dividend fund

Investment

Sanlam launches OEIC version of US Dividend fund

40-60 stocks held across the market cap spectrum

clock 01 October 2019 •
Candriam launches climate action fund

Investment

Candriam launches climate action fund

To mark World Environment Day

clock 05 June 2019 •
Franklin Templeton launches first passive emerging market ETFs

Investment

Franklin Templeton launches first passive emerging market ETFs

Franklin LibertyShares

clock 04 June 2019 •
Invesco mulls ESG ETFs in concentrated push into ETF space

Investment

Invesco mulls ESG ETFs in concentrated push into ETF space

Raft of Q1 launches

clock 01 May 2019 •
M&G unveils sustainable multi-asset fund for UK investors

Investment

M&G unveils sustainable multi-asset fund for UK investors

Follows launch of Luxembourg fund in December

clock 25 February 2019 •
Rob Burnett unveils first fund from Lightman Investment Management

Investment

Rob Burnett unveils first fund from Lightman Investment Management

New launch from former Neptune manager

clock 18 February 2019 •
IBOSS launches discretionary management service

Investment

IBOSS launches discretionary management service

Nine risk-rated portfolios

clock 09 November 2018 •
Amundi firm launches first ever education fund

Investment

Amundi firm launches first ever education fund

CPR Asset Management adds to thematic range

clock 18 October 2018 •
Trustpilot