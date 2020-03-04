Pre-Budget Report

Attention: deficit disorder

In the first week of December, Investment Week reported that M&G's Jim Leaviss believed there was a substantial chance there would be a downgrade by ratings agencies of UK government debt if there was no attempt to tackle the budget deficit.

Enemies at the gate

London's financial community feels it is fighting a war on two fronts: the prospect of being hamstrung by pending EU measures and suffering targeted attacks from the government at home.

PBR: Govt moves to stop abuse of EIS

The Government has made it clear in its Pre-Budget Report and accompanying draft legislation it will no longer tolerate firms abusing the Enterprise Investment Scheme for tax purposes.

PBR: FTSE rises after Darling speech

The FTSE 100 crept up slightly immediately following this afternoon's Pre-Budget Report, despite confirmation the UK's debt will hit 78% within the next five years and the announcement of measures to tax banker bonuses.