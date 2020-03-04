Pre-Budget Report
Osborne may axe Pre-Budget Report
Chancellor George Osborne is considering dropping the Pre-Budget Report from the coalition Government's roster of economic events.
Attention: deficit disorder
In the first week of December, Investment Week reported that M&G's Jim Leaviss believed there was a substantial chance there would be a downgrade by ratings agencies of UK government debt if there was no attempt to tackle the budget deficit.
Enemies at the gate
London's financial community feels it is fighting a war on two fronts: the prospect of being hamstrung by pending EU measures and suffering targeted attacks from the government at home.
PBR: Tax rise for everyone earning more than £20k
Everyone earning over £20,000 a year faces a tax rise from 2011.
PBR: Govt moves to stop abuse of EIS
The Government has made it clear in its Pre-Budget Report and accompanying draft legislation it will no longer tolerate firms abusing the Enterprise Investment Scheme for tax purposes.
PBR: Missed opportunity for ISAs - Neptune
The government has missed an opportunity to revisit the 10% tax credit on equity ISAs, Neptune Investment Management says.
PBR: Downgrade more likely after today's report - Buxton
Schroders' Richard Buxton believes the chances of a UK sovereign credit rating downgrade has increased following today's Pre-Budget Report.
PBR: Darling has done little to fix UK finances - Schroders
Schroders European economist Azad Zangana believes the measures proposed by Chancellor Alistair Darling in the Pre-Budget Report will do little to bring public finances back under control.
PBR: Govt pledges to rebuild 'robust' MBS market
The Government says it will explore ways of encouraging a more 'sustainable, transparent and standardised' mortgage-backed securities market in the UK.
PBR: FTSE rises after Darling speech
The FTSE 100 crept up slightly immediately following this afternoon's Pre-Budget Report, despite confirmation the UK's debt will hit 78% within the next five years and the announcement of measures to tax banker bonuses.