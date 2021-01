Investment Week is delighted to announce the date for the 2021 Fund Manager of the Year Awards taking place on 25 June 2021. A flagship event for the industry for a quarter of a century, the FMYA's honour fund managers and groups at the top of their game who have demonstrated consistently strong performance for investors. The shortlist will be announced early April! A new website and updated information will be available soon but in the meantime please feel free to contact us for more information.

Date: 25 Jun 2021

ONLINE, ONLINE