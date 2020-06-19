Phil Harris

The AIM market at 25: Successes, failures and new opportunities

Alternatives

The AIM market at 25: Successes, failures and new opportunities

Which companies flourished and floundered since 1995?

clock 19 June 2020 •
Brexit Day: Where do UK markets go from here?

Europe

Brexit Day: Where do UK markets go from here?

Five managers assess potential headwinds and tailwinds

clock 31 January 2020 •
Why now is the time to be on high alert for value traps

Equities

Why now is the time to be on high alert for value traps

Late stage of the IPO cycle

clock 07 October 2019 •
What the 'lipstick effect' means for UK equity income

UK

What the 'lipstick effect' means for UK equity income

It says something about the challenges the UK market faces when Brexit is not the biggest risk investors fear.

clock 11 June 2019 •
Small-cap managers brace for reporting season amid MiFID II research 'degradation'

Regulation

Small-cap managers brace for reporting season amid MiFID II research 'degradation'

Came into force in January

clock 25 July 2018 •
Trustpilot