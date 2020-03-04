Paul Myners
Lord Myners quits board at troubled Co-op
Lord Myners has announced his shock resignation from the board of the Co-op Group, leaving the mutual in the middle of a review into its future.
Myners attacks fund managers for failing companies
Lord Myners, the former City Minister, has condemned lobbying of the government by the financial services industry, which has made fund managers rich at the expense of companies.
Six bikes and their key role in BoE plans to tackle crisis
The Bank of England (BoE) considered buying bicycles so its officials could move around London in the event of a full-scale financial meltdown, it has been revealed.
Myners to join activist fund manager
Paul Myners, the former City minister, has agreed to join the board one of Europe's leading activist investors, according to reports.
Shares beat property in profits race - papers
House prices have nearly quadrupled in real terms over the past half century, with the strongest growth seen in the past decade, says a study published by Halifax last week.
Lords criticise "flawed" AIFMD proposals
The House of Lords EU Committee has written to Financial Services Secretary Lord Myners to express its concerns over "flawed" EU investment proposals.
A balancing act
The AIFM directive was drafted by the EU in response to what it saw as an absence of common regulatory standards for non-Ucits investment vehicles and there are six key issues that specifically affect the UK-listed closed-ended fund sector.