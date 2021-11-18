Paul Abberley

Charles Stanley FuMA up 7%

UK

Charles Stanley FuMA up 7%

Acquisition expected by end of year

clock 18 November 2021 • 1 min read
Raymond James set to buy Charles Stanley for £278.9m

Industry

Raymond James set to buy Charles Stanley for £278.9m

Growing UK wealth management business

clock 29 July 2021 • 2 min read
Charles Stanley sees revenues drop amid 'difficult times'

Wealth managers

Charles Stanley sees revenues drop amid 'difficult times'

CEO says business remains resilient

clock 15 October 2020 •
Charles Stanley pre-tax profits up 57% despite assets decline

Funds

Charles Stanley pre-tax profits up 57% despite assets decline

Restructure costs at £3.5m to date

clock 28 May 2020 •
Update: Charles Stanley restructure will 'almost certainly' lead to more job cuts

Investment

Update: Charles Stanley restructure will 'almost certainly' lead to more job cuts

Following announcement of restructuring

clock 21 November 2019 •
Charles Stanley CEO on the use of segregated mandates

Investment

Charles Stanley CEO on the use of segregated mandates

Retail assets in segregated mandates expected to reach £180bn by end 2020

clock 03 June 2019 •
Charles Stanley restructure to cost £10m

Investment

Charles Stanley restructure to cost £10m

Annual results

clock 31 May 2019 •
Q1 updates: Hargreaves Lansdown's tech investments boosts ISA season activity

Markets

Q1 updates: Hargreaves Lansdown's tech investments boosts ISA season activity

Asset and wealth manager trading updates

clock 15 May 2018 •
Trustpilot