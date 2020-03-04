P2P
How peer-to-peer lending can benefit UK wealth managers
Ben Shaw, CEO of High Net Worth Lending, examines the big questions for professional investors when considering P2P lending.
Will FCA regulation be the saviour of P2P lending?
Suggestions for the regulator
Ten questions to ask a P2P lender before investing
Adviser due-diligence is critical
P2P Global Investments cuts fee on leveraged assets
Effective from 30 June
FCA mulls tightening of crowdfunding due diligence
Regulator wants to hear firms' views
FCA ignores industry warning on 'impossible' adviser P2P due diligence
Difficult risk assessments
P2P trusts: 'We only invest in loans we know will stand up to 2008 market conditions'
Trend comes under fire
P2P trusts: Time to be wary or snap up opportunities?
The flurry of peer-to-peer lending investment trusts unveiled over the past year and a half has attracted a significant level of interest from investors excited by the prospect of 6%-plus yields and other diversification benefits, with £1.7bn raised in...
Ex-FSA chairman attacks P2P in wake of industry's biggest failure
Crowdfunded Rebus lost £800k
FCA wants to extend commission ban to P2P investing
Ensure consumer protection