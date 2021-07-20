open-ended property

Aegon Property Income fund will close on 9 August

Property

Aegon Property Income fund will close on 9 August

12-24 months to return investor capital

clock 20 July 2021 • 2 min read
Investors split on notice periods for open-ended property but no FCA decision until Q3 2021

Property

Investors split on notice periods for open-ended property but no FCA decision until Q3 2021

Concern over ISA eligibility

clock 07 May 2021 • 4 min read
Property funds under increased FCA scrutiny ahead of Brexit deadline

Funds

Property funds under increased FCA scrutiny ahead of Brexit deadline

Liquidity worries heightened by possibility of no deal

clock 30 September 2019 •
Square Mile: The best ways to spot attractive property funds

Investment

Square Mile: The best ways to spot attractive property funds

Judging of property fund has become more challenging in recent years

clock 27 November 2018 •
Industry welcomes IA Property sector split for aiding 'rational comparisons'

Property

Industry welcomes IA Property sector split for aiding 'rational comparisons'

Reaction from wealth managers and groups

clock 14 June 2018 •
Trustpilot