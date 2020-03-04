Old Mutual Asset Managers

Cowan joins Ignis from OMAM
Simon Cowan is to join Ignis Asset Management as fund sales director as the group continues to restructure the UK retail business away from the joint venture boutiques.

Old Mutual merges SIG with OMAM UK
Old Mutual is unifying its two UK asset management businesses, Old Mutual Asset Managers UK (OMAM UK) and Skandia Investment Group (SIG), into a single business with the view to rebrand under one name.

