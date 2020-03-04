Old Mutual Asset Managers
SLA bolsters distribution team with new hire
Will focus on platforms and investment specialisms
Old Mutual enters next phase of managed separation
Next stage of group split
Buxton favourite Burberry rallies 6% on takeover rumours
FTSE falls as miners suffer
Mary-Anne McIntyre leaves OMW after three months
Mary-Anne McIntyre is leaving her role as chief distribution officer at Old Mutual Wealth (OMW).
Should active share influence fund selection?
Following several fund groups' decision to publish active share figures for the first time, Investment Week asks selectors how important the tool really is for fund selection.
OMGI hires ex-Ignis man as international distribution head
Old Mutual Global Investors has appointed former Ignis manager Allan MacLeod as head of international distribution.
Old Mutual offloads £440m property fund to Henderson
Old Mutual Global Investors (OMGI) has moved to offload its £437m property fund to Henderson Global Investors, proposing a merger of the portfolio into the Henderson UK Property fund.
OMGI to launch Pan African fund for UK investors
Old Mutual Global Investors is to launch a mirror version of its Pan African fund for UK investors.
OMGI appoints specialists to replace Henderson on EM mandate
Old Mutual Global Investors has appointed two investment boutiques, specialising in Brazil and emerging Europe, to manage its emerging market ex-Asia exposure across its £5bn multi-asset portfolios.
Old Mutual to float US asset management subsidiary
Old Mutual is launching an initial public offering for its US subsidiary Old Mutual Asset Management.
Five funds to replace Schroder UK Opps as Dean exits
Fund buyers weigh up replacements for Dean’s distinctive business cycle approach
OMGI's Johnson: Be prepared for UK rate rise this year
Old Mutual Global Investors head of fixed income Christine Johnson has said Bank of England Governor Mark Carney may surprise markets by raising interest rates later this year, rather than the 2015 consensus.
OMGI's Cowley: US treasury yields could reach 5%
Yields on ten-year US treasuries could climb as high as 5% as the Federal Reserve brings its quantitative easing programme to an end, according to Old Mutual Global Investors' Stewart Cowley.
Working with 'fruitcakes': Buxton's seven lessons of fund management
Star manager Richard Buxton has listed seven key things he has learnt since starting his career in fund management.
The five best and worst Japan funds since Abe's return
The return of Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has boosted the country's stock market and lifted inflation, but which managers have benefited most so far, and which have lagged behind?
Old Mutual delays Select range for model portfolio launch
Old Mutual Wealth (OMW) has delayed the launch of its Select fund range while it readies a managed portfolio service set to put it head-to-head with some of the UK's largest discretionary fund managers (DFMs).
OMGI's Johnson: Eurozone periphery faces 'long living death'
Banks in the eurozone periphery face years of misery trying to shift bad debt, according to Old Mutual Global Investors'(OMGI) Christine Johnson.
Old Mutual to merge away Skandia UK Best Ideas
Old Mutual Global Investors (OMGI) is proposing to merge away the Skandia UK Best Ideas fund of funds next month, Investment Week can reveal.
Cowan joins Ignis from OMAM
Simon Cowan is to join Ignis Asset Management as fund sales director as the group continues to restructure the UK retail business away from the joint venture boutiques.
OMAM's Lilley: Why I am overweight European banks
Old Mutual Asset Managers' European equity manager Kevin Lilley is adding exposure to riskier sectors on the continent, increasing his overweight to banks in the view too much bad news is priced in to the market.
Five absolute return funds weathering the storm
Since its creation in 2008, the absolute return sector has been a bone of contention for intermediaries.
Old Mutual warns asset management merger could see job cuts
Old Mutual said the merger of its two UK asset management businesses could result in job losses - but denied the move is a "cost-cutting" exercise.
Old Mutual merges SIG with OMAM UK
Old Mutual is unifying its two UK asset management businesses, Old Mutual Asset Managers UK (OMAM UK) and Skandia Investment Group (SIG), into a single business with the view to rebrand under one name.