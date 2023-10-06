Odey European Inc.

Odey AM's Freddie Neave to join Bainbridge Partners alongside flagship hedge fund

Re-launch of flagship hedge fund

clock 06 October 2023 • 1 min read
Odey AM in talks to transfer Freddie Neave to Landseer Asset Management

Odey AM in talks to transfer Freddie Neave to Landseer Asset Management

Manager of Odey European and OEI MAC

clock 14 August 2023 • 2 min read
Odey AM and Brook AM to transfer significantly smaller funds as assets shrink by up to 68%

Odey AM and Brook AM to transfer significantly smaller funds as assets shrink by up to 68%

Investment Week analysis

clock 10 August 2023 • 5 min read
Odey AM lowers risk profile of Odey European Inc fund - reports

Odey AM lowers risk profile of Odey European Inc fund - reports

Strategy led by Freddie Neave

clock 03 August 2023 • 1 min read
Odey in talks to transfer Special Situations fund to Green Ash Partners

Odey in talks to transfer Special Situations fund to Green Ash Partners

Run by Adrian Courtenay

clock 04 July 2023 • 1 min read
Odey Asset Management eyes restructure of Odey European Inc and OEI MAC funds

Odey Asset Management eyes restructure of Odey European Inc and OEI MAC funds

Creation of new funds

clock 04 July 2023 • 1 min read
Odey AM suspends flagship hedge fund as redemption requests hit 19%

Odey AM suspends flagship hedge fund as redemption requests hit 19%

Investor concentration and liquidity profile

clock 27 June 2023 • 1 min read
