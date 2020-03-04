occupational pensions
Aegon to acquire BlackRock defined contribution platform
Acquisition will add £12bn assets
Webb accuses Chancellor of 'daylight robbery' over pension tax reforms
Report calls for stability and simplicity
How a Scottish rate of income tax will work for pensions
The Smith Commission has proposed the Scottish Parliament should get more powers over tax. Jonathan Stapleton discovers what this means for pensions and how schemes and employers can define who is a Scottish taxpayer.
Scrap pensions tax relief - thinktank
Tax relief on pensions should be replaced by a Treasury contribution of 50p per £1 saved, argues a radical report by Michael Johnson for influential thinktank the Centre for Policy Studies (CPS).
Pension charges to be capped at 0.75%; Move to cost providers £200m
Pension charges for workplace schemes will be subject to a 0.75% cap under government plans confirmed today.
Standard Life cuts drawdown limit after Budget bombshell
Standard Life has opened up its retirement product range to customers with a smaller pot of pensions savings, a day after the Chancellor's pension reforms triggered a sell-off among life insurers.
PwC: 2020's mega-managers will control $102tn
Clients saving more for retirement will cause global assets under management to soar by 2020, PwC has predicted.
FCA bans four over 'disgraceful' occupation pension advice
Four men have been banned from working in financial services over their ‘disgraceful' behaviour in relation to occupation pensions which saw them net £4m in unnecessary commission.
Pensions watchdog hands out first AE failure notice
The Pensions Regulator (TPR) has issued its first notice to an employer which has failed to meet its auto-enrolment (AE) duties.
Govt explores new types of pension schemes
The government is assessing new types of pension scheme designed to even out the risks between employer and employee following the closure of many final salary pensions by private firms.
Hargreaves warns of BP dividend cuts over next two years
BP could have to slash dividend payments both this year and in 2011, warns Hargreaves Lansdown.