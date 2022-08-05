RLAM AUM shrinks 9% in H1 but sustainable funds remain popular

9% decline in AUM

clock • 2 min read
Royal London group chief executive Barry O'Dwyer
Image:

Royal London group chief executive Barry O'Dwyer

Royal London Asset Management has had a tough start to 2022 with a 9% decline in its total assets under management during the first six months of the year.

As of 30 June 2022, the AUM sat at £150bn compared with £164bn at the same point in 2021.

In its half-yearly report, the group listed the various headwinds that had depressed its AUM: "Continuing geopolitical and economic uncertainty, stemming from the war in Ukraine, the emergence of stagnation fears and the increased cost of living.

"These factors have led to turbulent market conditions, with a compression in fixed income prices, volatile equity valuations and pressure on customers' disposable income."

Property fund raises red flags at Royal London

The group added that these falls matched the declines seen across global equity and fixed income markets, which have sold off massively due to the aforementioned catalysts. These factors are expected to linger for some time and Royal London is forecasting that the negative impact on assets will continue in the short-term.

Its analysts said: "Equity markets have reacted to the uncertain macro environment and we expect this volatility to continue for the foreseeable future.

"Fixed income returns also continue to be adversely impacted by high inflation and consequent tightening of monetary policy by central banks worldwide."

The past six months has knocked the long-term performance of several RLAM portfolios.

In the report, it detailed that 80% of its actively managed portfolios had outperformed its respective benchmarks in over the three years to 30 June 2022, a year-on-year fall from 97% of portfolios outperforming over the same time frame.

External and internal net inflows increased for the group in H1, up £1.5bn and £1.1 respectively, but this was offset but the overall AUM decrease.

The external net inflows that did occur were mainly driven by institutional investors "as well as ongoing demand for sustainable products in both equity and fixed income, despite their underperformance against their benchmarks", RLAM analysts said.

Analysts attributed the internal flows to its pensions business, with this arm of the company adding £874m of new business in H1, with sales up 19%.

According to the report, this was bolstered by a 24% rise in individual and workplace pensions as individuals were able to access face-to-face adviser appointments post-pandemic, contributing to the boost in confidence and engagement over pensions.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Deep Dive: Property markets in this recession are not like 2008

Allianz UK Mid Cap fund to merge with UK Listed Opportunities as AUM shrinks

More on Funds

GMAP Dynamic also received a red rating
Funds

Property fund raises red flags at Royal London

Assessment of Value report

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 04 August 2022 • 2 min read
Allianz planning merge its UK Mid Cap UK Listed Opportunities funds
Funds

Allianz UK Mid Cap fund to merge with UK Listed Opportunities as AUM shrinks

Pending shareholder approval

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 04 August 2022 • 3 min read
Total funds under management have fallen on the previous year, down to £1.4trn from June 2021’s £1.5trn.
Funds

Every asset class suffers outflows in second worst month on record

Responsible investment holds up

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 04 August 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

MiFID II goes live but asset managers are still confused

02 August 2022 • 3 min read
02

Bank of England predicts recession as it enacts largest rate hike in 27 years

04 August 2022 • 2 min read
03

Blue Whale puts skin in the game with £120,000 investment in own fund

02 August 2022 • 1 min read
04

Artemis and GAM retain Square Mile ratings following major departures

02 August 2022 • 2 min read
05

Half of women have experienced gender barriers in financial services

01 August 2022 • 2 min read
06

Industry Voice: Mapping China's recovery

03 August 2022 • 3 min read
10 Aug
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser Working Lunches 2022

Register now
Trustpilot