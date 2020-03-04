OBSR
Morningstar unveils real return discretionary portfolios
Morningstar has launched a range of four real return portfolios as it further expands its discretionary management service.
Fund research tools: How far can they go?
The launch of a new fund research service from City Financial has sparked a debate over the future expansion of the sector in the face of changing demands from advisers.
Former OBSR trio launch fund buy lists at City Financial
City Financial has launched its own fund research service - The Adviser Centre - to help financial advisers select funds for portfolios.
Square Mile to launch ratings service and recommended fund list
Richard Romer-Lee's recently launched consultancy firm Square Mile Investment Consulting & Research is set to launch a ratings service and a recommended fund list.
Romer-Lee consultancy poaches Morningstar man for solutions role
Richard Romer-Lee's Square Mile consultancy has poached another research analyst from Morningstar OBSR as head of risk based solutions research.
Fund research: A missed opportunity?
S&P Capital IQ Fund Research has prepared users for the possibility the business will be wound up at the end of Q1, presenting an opportunity for others in the space.
Romer-Lee builds consultancy business with two new hires
Richard Romer-Lee has made two more appointments to his new consultancy firm Square Mile Investment Research.
Zurich UK Life appoints Romer-Lee's consultancy firm for new fund service
Zurich UK Life has appointed Richard Romer-Lee's new consultancy firm to help with the launch of a new investment fund proposition for its intermediary platform in the coming year.
Goodwin to leave Martin Currie at the end of the year
Duncan Goodwin, manager of the Martin Currie Global Resources fund, is to leave the firm at the end of the year.
City Financial creates fund research service for Toogood
City Financial plans to launch an independent fund research service in the spring for Peter Toogood and Gill Hutchinson.
Romer-Lee and Whittingham unveil consultancy business
Richard Romer-Lee and Nigel Whittingham have revealed details of their new consultancy business, nearly a year after the pair left Morningstar OBSR.
AXA Framlington's Thomas wins top manager award
Nigel Thomas, manager of AXA Framlington's £4.4bn UK Select Opportunities fund, has won the Outstanding Fund Manager award from Morningstar OBSR.
Gosling's Grouse: Skillfully does it
Skill or luck?" the marketing director of an asset manager asked me recently about a former top fund manager he has worked with.
Morningstar OBSR exodus continues as Toogood and Hutchison leave
Morningstar OBSR's investment services director Peter Toogood and head of investment consultancy Gill Hutchison are set to leave the firm.
Fund groups set for 'race to the bottom' in post-RDR price war
Fund groups are preparing for a price war in the first quarter of next year as they overhaul their charging structures ahead of RDR.
Concerns grow over risk-rated fund comparisons
The popularity of risk-rated funds has surged as RDR approaches and investors search for greater certainty in tough markets, but research has revealed vehicles sitting within the same risk grade can perform very differently.
'No copycat products' - Invesco Perpetual's plan for GARS recruits
Invesco Perpetual is hoping to match the success of its £15bn fixed income range with the launch of its upcoming multi-asset arm, following the hire of three managers from Standard Life Investments' GARS team.
O'Neill: More chance of Redknapp in BoE job than me
Jim O'Neill has publicly ruled out following in the footsteps of Mervyn King and taking on the role of governor of the Bank of England.
Buyers face challenge as large EM funds move to stem inflows
Fund selectors have revealed the difficulties in allocating to Asia and emerging markets as some of the most popular retail funds close their doors to new investors.
Morningstar OBSR: Five top-performing UK funds weathering the storm
Morningstar OBSR investment research analyst Richard Whitehall looks at which UK All Companies funds have managed to overcome the recent turbulent market conditions.
OBSR rebrands with Morningstar tag
OBSR (Old Broad Street Research)'s research and consulting businesses have been rebranded as Morningstar OBSR.
Why we need a new order for fund research
CONTRARIAN
Euro crisis the biggest threat to returns: advisers
The eurozone sovereign debt crisis poses the greatest risk to investment returns in 2012, say advisers.