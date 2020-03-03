Northern Rock
Tim Steer: How to avoid catastrophic share price falls
Ten years on from Northern Rock collapse: Top ten bond market takeaways
European bond funds suffered €433bn outflows in 2008
The most famous apologies in financial history...and the ones that got away
Financial services has witnessed a number of famous apologies over the years linked to fraud, rogue trading, and even train fare dodging. Investment Week remembers the most notable, and the ones which never were.
Govt can sue French bank over 'mis-selling' to Northern Rock
The government has been told it can sue French banking giant Societe Generale for allegedly mis-selling financial products to Northern Rock that were partly to blame for UK lender's collapse.
Mundy: Are investors putting too much faith in dividends?
Northern Rock to refund £270m to customers
Northern Rock Asset Management is to compensate customers who took out loans with the bank a share of £270m, following errors made in paperwork.
Treasury 'slow' to nationalise Northern Rock
The Treasury was too slow in nationalising Northern Rock during the height of the financial crisis, one of its top civil servants has said.
Sants: NRock run avoidable if King had listened to me
Outgoing Financial Services Authority (FSA) chief Hector Sants has claimed the run on Northern Rock could have been avoided if the central bank had taken on board his recommendations.
Failed bank chiefs 'may be banned' from top City jobs
Former directors of failed banks could be banned from taking lucrative jobs in the City under plans being drawn up by the regulator.
UK's failed banks make £1bn profit
The UK's failed lenders, Northern Rock and Bradford & Bingley, today reported total profit for 2011 had surged 145% to almost £1.1bn.
Taxpayers in line for £11bn profit from Northern Rock
The nationalisation and resale of Northern Rock will rake in a profit of up to £11bn for UK taxpayers, it was announced today.
Treasury makes £650m loss after selling Northern Rock to Virgin
The Treasury has sold Northern Rock plc to a consortium led by Richard Branson's Virgin Money for £747m, at a £650m loss on the £1.4bn of capital it injected into the bank.
Bank reforms 'using 1930s solution to 21st century problem'
The final set of recommendations from the Independent Commission on Banking (ICB) has provoked a mixed response from commentators, with some warning the cost of the move could drive up risk taking by the banks, while others welcome the 'safety measures'...
Northern Rock to be profitable in 2012
Nationalised lender Northern Rock has seen losses narrow in the first six months of the year ahead of an expected return to profit in 2012.
RAB Capital set to delist after agreeing buyout terms
RAB Capital has agreed terms over a proposed management buyout as the troubled hedge fund looks to delist from the AIM stock exchange.
MANSION HOUSE: Osborne plans £1bn sale of Northern Rock
Northern Rock is to be sold rather than remutualised or floated on the stock market, the Chancellor said last night.
Banks forced to ring-fence retail operations
The government is set to force banks to ring-fence their retail operations from investment banking.
Northern Rock seeks potential buyers - papers
Northern Rock will begin seeking out potential bidders today in the first tentative steps towards returning bailed-out banks to private ownership.
Northern Rock returns to profit
Nationalised lender Northern Rock has returned to profit in the first half of the year.
Ignis to exchange £40m of Northern Rock leverage
Ignis plans to exchange up to £40m in subordinated Northern Rock debt after the nationalised bank outlined plans to buy back the bonds at more than double previous trading levels.
Regulators make investing riskier
M&G's Woolnough plays down inflation fears
M&G's Richard Woolnough believes both the long and short term outlooks for inflation are similar - namely they will not be a significant issue.