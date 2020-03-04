Nordea 1
Schroders PW's Marcus Brookes on the top funds for a diversified portfolio
Deadline for ISA allowance approaching
Fundsmith retains most popular spot in FoFs in SharingAlpha's April list
SharingAlpha has revealed the top-rated funds by its fund selector users as at the end of April, with Terry Smith's £14.7bn Fundsmith Equity fund still the most popular in fund-of-funds portfolios.
Which funds and managers topped SharingAlpha's ratings charts in March?
Best products and categories revealed
Fundsmith retains most popular spot in FoFs in SharingAlpha's February list
SharingAlpha ratings
Which funds topped SharingAlpha charts in January?
SharingAlpha has revealed the top-rated funds by its fund selector users as at the end of January, with Terry Smith's (pictured) Fundsmith topping the charts as the most highly-rated provider, while his £14bn Equity fund was the most popular in fund-of-funds...
Which funds topped the ratings charts in October?
Data from SharingAlpha
Focus on risk balancing, not picking the winners
Karsten Bierre warns of dangers of 'picking the winners'
Nordea AM adds Fixed Income Plus fund to outcome range
Led by Karsten Bierre
Where are the best opportunities in emerging markets currently?
With global emerging market equities recently rebounding to a year high, and flows returning strongly to the asset class, three managers reveal where they are looking to capitalise on the improvements in investor sentiment.
Nordea expands fixed income range with US bond fund
To be managed by DoubleLine Capital
Nordea launches multi-asset fund for UK market
Seeded with £250m
How are you positioning your portfolio in light of recent market sell-offs?
Investment Week asks managers for their view on 'Black Monday' and how they are protecting their portfolio amid ongoing market volatility
Nordea EM manager: Chinese stocks can buck economic outlook
Nordea's Jorry Noddekaer is seeing an increasing number of investment opportunities in private Chinese companies, as the country's new leadership sparks a change in outlook.
How entrenched is the US industrial renaissance?
On-shoring manufacturing jobs and the shale gas boom have fueled an industrial renaissance in the US. Nordea's Jeff Vancavage examines the prospects for a long-term boom.
The Big Question: Could normalising monetary policy spell the end for fixed income?
Could normalising monetary policy spell the end for fixed income?
US 'most unloved bull market in 40 years' says veteran investor
Investors' misplaced belief that US stocks are overvalued has made it the "most unloved bull market" in 40 years, veteran US fund manager Ed Cowart has said.