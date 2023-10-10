Noel Lamb

Nippon Active Value nears £300m in assets following double merger

Investment Trusts

Nippon Active Value nears £300m in assets following double merger

Atlantis Japan Growth and abrdn Japan

clock 10 October 2023 • 1 min read
Rockwood Strategic says corporate dispute led to 'significant costs'

Investment Trusts

Rockwood Strategic says corporate dispute led to 'significant costs'

£1.1m for corporate actions

clock 23 June 2022 • 3 min read
Rockwood Realisation investment trust wind-up overturned by shareholders

Investment Trusts

Rockwood Realisation investment trust wind-up overturned by shareholders

95% majority vote

clock 26 April 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Investment Week reveals winners of Investment Company of the Year Awards 2023

17 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Chancellor Hunt weighs allowing ISAs to hold fractional shares - reports

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
03

JP Morgan and Apollo unveil tokenisation project to expand access to private assets

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Schroder Oriental Income fund director departs

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
05

Nomura AM poaches bond manager from Neuberger Berman

16 November 2023 • 1 min read
Trustpilot