Neptune Investment Management
ISA-friendly equity funds
Neptune Investment Management is a UK-based fund management company offering a range of ISA-friendly equity funds to private investors, advisers and institutional clients. It was founded in 2002 by Robin Geffen. The firm is employee-owned and invests in the public equity markets across the globe, employing a combination of top-down and bottom-up stock picking to create its portfolio.
The Top Down: Neptune's James Dowey on the 'one issue more important than Brexit' for asset managers
In this month's edition of The Top Down, Jayna Rana and Mike Sheen talk to James Dowey, CIO and chief economist at Neptune Investment Management.
