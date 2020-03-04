money

An even more eventful 2019?
What will 2018 be remembered for? For many in the asset management community it will be the year MiFID II, PRIIPs, KIDs and GDPR were introduced, adding to the already heavy burden of regulation.

Are European assets a buy?
With the European Central Bank set to stop new quantitative easing at the end of 2018 and market chatter about an interest rate increase in 2019, have prospects for the spluttering European economy and financial markets taken a turn for the worse?

'UK investors must look at what they own'
UK equities continue to be buffeted by the Brexit debate, with this coming on top of a global risk-off trade sparked by rising rates in the US, the US-China trade war and other idiosyncratic events.