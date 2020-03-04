MFS
MFS IM launches global 'contrarian' value fund
Managed by Anne-Christine Farstad
What were the best and worst performing funds of H1 2018?
Reviewing performance over the past six months
MFS chief economist on the 'winner-takes-all world'
Stockmarket is more concentrated
Which funds topped the ratings charts in October?
Data from SharingAlpha
A new paradigm: Fund managers give their outlooks for a 'challenging' 2017
From tackling 'Trump-enomics' and a rise in inflation, to ditching bond proxies and anticipating further political uncertainty, managers from Investment Week's November Funds to Watch conference share their views on how they are adjusting their strategies...