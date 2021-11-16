Merian Systematic Positive Skew

Atlantic House hires portfolio manager from Merian Global Investors

People moves

Atlantic House hires portfolio manager from Merian Global Investors

Mark Greenwood left Merian following Jupiter merger

clock 16 November 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

interactive investor places Lindsell Train fund under formal review

09 November 2021 • 2 min read
02

Jupiter poaches Beesley from Artemis for CIO role

10 November 2021 • 1 min read
03

UK economy set for prolonged stagnation and 'widening' inequalities

10 November 2021 • 2 min read
04

Franklin Templeton names head of UK wholesale as head of retail leaves firm

11 November 2021 • 1 min read
05

COP26: Women still excluded from top climate table

09 November 2021 • 4 min read
Trustpilot

 