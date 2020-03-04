Mercury Asset Management
Woodford Patient Capital to cut gearing; ex-Mercury Cohen appointed to board
Among a number of measures in response to shareholders
Mercury AM founder joins Waverton as non-exec chairman
Effective from 1 September
SLI's Clark: If people want to emulate GARS, they are welcome to try
‘If people want to emulate what we did with GARS, they are welcome to try’
Q&A: Barnett's equity income outlook at the start of the summer
With the news the industry's best known fund manager, Neil Woodford, is moving on from Invesco Perpetual, there is a lot of pressure on his successor Mark Barnett.
Aberdeen CIO on how to prepare for a Grexit
BIG INTERVIEW
How we plan to become the best EM boutique in the world
CIO Plamen Monovski tells Katie Holliday about his firm's ‘Indiana Jones' approach to investing and his ambitious plans to grow the business.
DSP's Spence strives to continue Dalton's legacy
Katie Holliday asks Dalton Strategic Partnership's CEO Magnus Spence how the firm has coped with the passing of its charismatic co-founder Andrew Dalton.