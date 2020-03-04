Merchants Trust
Allianz GI's Gergel takes profits from large caps to boost mid-cap exposure
Reintroduced British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands to portfolios
Brexit clarity will release pent-up demand for UK assets
Despite two years passing since the Brexit referendum, we are still some way from knowing how the UK's relationship with the European Union (EU) will evolve in the next few months and years.
Pressure on UK equities
The government will soon be triggering Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty and setting the UK on a course to leave the European Union.
Fund managers give their assessment of the real strength of the financials sector after a turbulent few months.
Simon Gergel, manager of the Merchants investment trust, forecasts a much tighter oil market this year and beyond, with a return to higher prices at some point.
Strong headwinds for the commodities sector show no sign of abating, but record share price falls for some companies have provided attractive entry points into the asset class.
Banks proving attractive
