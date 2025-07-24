Maven

Maven Renovar VCT board accused of burying key information from shareholders over requisition meeting

VCTs/EIS

Maven Renovar VCT board accused of burying key information from shareholders over requisition meeting

Paul Jourdan, Charles McMicking, Kathleen McLeay and Hector Kilpatrick

clock 24 July 2025 • 8 min read
Maven Renovar in turmoil after AGM sees strategy and board rejected

Companies

Maven Renovar in turmoil after AGM sees strategy and board rejected

Backlash from shareholders

clock 20 June 2025 • 4 min read

Investment

Mattioli Woods completes private equity firm buyout

Wealth manager buys PE business

clock 02 July 2021 • 1 min read
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