Matthew Rees

LGIM's Rees: Holding Credit Suisse AT1s was 'the wrong decision'

Bonds

LGIM's Rees: Holding Credit Suisse AT1s was 'the wrong decision'

Strategic Bond fund

clock 15 May 2023 • 3 min read
LGIM launches Net Zero Global Corporate Bond fund

Unit trusts/OEICs

LGIM launches Net Zero Global Corporate Bond fund

Targeting net zero by 2050

clock 04 July 2022 • 2 min read
LGIM's Crossley: Shunning open-ended property funds is a 'travesty' for investors

Property

LGIM's Crossley: Shunning open-ended property funds is a 'travesty' for investors

'Impassioned plea' not to panic sell

clock 29 April 2022 • 5 min read
Most read
01

Liontrust outflows continue to mount as AUMA sinks below £30bn

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
02

Four Graphs explaining oil and gas

15 November 2023 • 3 min read
03

FCA: Firms have 'further to go' to meet upcoming ESG labelling regulation

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

JP Morgan and Apollo unveil tokenisation project to expand access to private assets

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Manulife IM to acquire London-based alternative credit manager CQS

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
Trustpilot