Which funds didn't make HL's new Wealth 50?
Replaces Wealth 150
Industrials will remain in sweet spot for some time
UK Leading Companies manager Richard Hallett warns against backing commodities too heavily.
Marlborough UK Leading Cos ups small-cap exposure to 2007 level
The manager of the £41m Marlborough UK Leading Companies fund has taken small-cap exposure to its highest level since 2007, attracted by growth prospects and exposure to emerging markets.
Smaller companies follow up phenomenal 2009
The IMA UK Smaller Companies sector has delivered a second year of strong performance after generating phenomenal returns in 2009.
Marlborough installs Wong to lead Far East Growth
Marlborough has reorganised the management of its £68m Far East Growth fund in a bid to improve performance.
Tip of the Week: Small-cap returns could dwarf larger stocks
Low interest rates give funds in high yield sector the edge
Marlborough UK fund ups emerging market exposure through energy sector
The manager of the Marlborough UK Leading Companies fund has upped his exposure to companies poised to benefit from growing emerging market demand for power.
Lum doubles his tech holdings in Marlborough fund
Jeffrey Lum has almost doubled technology exposure in the Marlborough Far East Growth fund over the first quarter of the year.
Easing default risks are behind Reed's focus on lower-rate bonds
Top-performing fixed interest manager Paul Reed is maintaining his focus on lower-rated bonds in 2010 after noting an easing of default risks.
Quantock Growth fund renamed as UK Primary Opps
Marlborough Fund Managers has renamed its Quantock UK Growth fund.
With commodity prices on the march upwards gold is leading the way
In 2009 we have seen a gold rush. Walking down the High Street, you will be fortunate not to trip over the signs of those eager to buy it.